Special Report: President-elect Trump attends inauguration church service On this inauguration morning, President-elect Donald Trump is attending a church service before meeting President and Mrs. Obama at the White House. Mr. Trump will take the oath of office at the Capitol just before noon. Charlie Rose, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell anchor this CBS News Special Report, with Major Garrett, John Dickerson, Bob Schieffer and Margaret Brennan reporting.