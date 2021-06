Special Report: Derek Chauvin sentenced for George Floyd's murder Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 and 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett anchors Special Report coverage, with reporting and analysis from correspondent Jamie Yuccas, legal contributor Alexis Hoag, legal analyst Rikki Klieman, and professor and author Ibram X. Kendi.