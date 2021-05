Special Report: Deadly earthquake hits off Mexico The biggest earthquake to shake Mexico in a century caused widespread devastation overnight. The 8.1 magnitude quake struck just off the southern coast and triggered tsunami waves. At least five people are confirmed dead. Jeff Paul of CBS Dallas-Fort Worth station KTVT reports from Puerto Escondido, with Charlie Rose, Norah O'Donnell, and Bianna Golodryga anchoring this CBS News Special Report.