Special Report: All defendants found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death A jury in Georgia returned guilty verdicts against all three defendants in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, chased down Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and shot him to death in February 2020. Catherine Herridge anchors a CBS News Special Report with correspondent Omar Villafranca outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, and legal analyst Joe Tamburino.