Special master holds telephone conference to discuss Mar-a-Lago case The special master reviewing the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago provided an update to lawyers on both sides of the case during a status conference held today. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on what we know about the call and the timeline for the review. He also weighs in on when we can expect the House January 6 committee to formally issue a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.