Speaker vacancy hampers U.S. aid to Israel, Biden says U.S. support for Israelis "rock solid" Political leaders in the U.S. have vowed to support Israel after the Iran-backed Hamas militant group launched a bloody early-morning surprise attack on Saturday, but the disarray on Capitol Hill and the vacancy at speaker is affecting any help the U.S. could provide. CBS News' Hayley Ott reports from Tel Aviv and Weijia Jiang adds details from the White House.