Speaker Ryan: “I have to keep life normal"

Newly-elected House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, says he will still sleep in his office and travel home on weekends. The young speaker of the House will continue to camp, mountain climb, and hunt with or without a security entourage.
