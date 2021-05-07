Live

Watch CBSN Live

Spain vows to start taking power from Catalonia

Spain's central government took dramatic action in an attempt to thwart Catalonia's move toward independence. Seven and a half million people live in the northeast region of Spain. Tim Willcox of our partners at BBC reports.
