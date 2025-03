SpaceX to launch Crew-10 after delay, mission will pave way for return of "stranded" ISS astronauts Conditions are looking good for Friday night's planned SpaceX launch that will pave the way for Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to return to Earth. Wilmore and Williams were supposed to be on a week-long trip to the International Space Station, but it's turned into a nine-month space odyssey. CBS News senior national correspondent Mark Strassmann has the latest.