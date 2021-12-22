CBS News App
Gift Guide 2021
CBSN Live Stream
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S. shelters received record number of migrant children in 2021
Supreme Court to hear challenges to Biden's COVID-19 vaccine rules
"Major industrial accident," fire at ExxonMobil refinery near Houston
School shooting suspect's parents say they didn't know his plans
Animal tranquilizer turning up in deadly overdoses across U.S.
FDA authorizes second COVID antiviral pill, if no alternative available
U.S. says weapons shipment from Iran seized on way to Yemen rebels
Billionaire quits Mormon church, says it's "doing harm in the world"
Cat thought lost in Kentucky tornado found 9 days later
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
South Korean man impersonates Kim Jong Un
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un is marking 10 years since he took power after his father’s death. For almost all of his reign, a man in South Korea has been impersonating him. Elizabeth Palmer has the story from Seoul.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On