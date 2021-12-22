Live

South Korean man impersonates Kim Jong Un

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un is marking 10 years since he took power after his father’s death. For almost all of his reign, a man in South Korea has been impersonating him. Elizabeth Palmer has the story from Seoul.
