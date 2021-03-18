Stream CBSN Live
South by Southwest crash driver charged
Charges have been filed against a drunken driving suspect who smashed through a barricade at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex. Rashad Owens is accused of killing two people and injuring at least 22.
