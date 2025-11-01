Sonya Massey's family speaks out after Sean Grayson's conviction, calling it "partial justice" A jury in Peoria, Illinois, found former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson guilty of second-degree murder, this past Wednesday, for the fatal police shooting of mother of two and 36-year-old, Sonya Massey. Grayson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2024 deadly police shooting, and the jury was given the option of convicting him of second-degree murder. His sentencing date has been set for Jan. 29th in Sangamon County court. CBS News National Correspondent Jericka Duncan sat down with family friend, Teresa Haley, Massey's father, James Wilburn, and Massey's cousin Sontae Massey.