Sonya Massey's family holds rally as they call for justice The family of Sonya Massey, a Black woman whom law enforcement killed earlier this month in Illinois, held a rally in her honor Tuesday as they demand justice for her death. Prosecutors have charged the now-former deputy accused of shooting Massey with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. Sabrina Franza with CBS News Chicago has the latest.