Sony Twitter hacked, falsely claims Britney Spears died A hacked Sony Music Twitter account falsely announced Monday that singer Britney Spears had died. The inaccurate report also appeared on Bob Dylan's Twitter account. A hacker group called "Our Mine" says it broke into Sony's account to correct that report and denies any connection to the original hack. CNET senior editor Dan Ackerman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the impact of the hacking.