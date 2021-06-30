Son of couple who died in Florida condo collapse: "They always wanted to go together — and they did" When Sergio Lozano left his parents' apartment Wednesday night after dinner, he did not know it was the last time he'd see them. Hours later, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, would collapse, taking Gladys and Antonio Lozano's lives. In an interview with CBS News, Sergio Lozano, who lives in a building across from his parents', recounts the moment he went out on his balcony and realized their building was gone.