Live

Watch CBSN Live

Some sunscreens don't measure up, report finds

If you buy sunscreen based on its SPF rating, you may be getting shortchanged. Consumer Reports tested a variety of sunscreens and found about one-third did not live up to their SPF claims. Chris Martinez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.