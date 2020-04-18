Some states unveil plans to reopen while others maintain lockdown A few states will begin slowly reopening some parks as they initiate the process of ending their lockdowns. In Florida, some beaches will reopen with social distancing guidelines in place while Minnesota is opening some golf courses amid right wing protests that are calling for the entire state to lift stay-at-home orders. However, cities like San Francisco, the first city to shut down, are keeping precautions in place and even ordering residents to wear masks in public for the foreseeable future. Michael George takes a look at how several parts of the country are handing the pandemic.