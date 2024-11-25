Some Charlotte airport workers on strike with record Thanksgiving travel expected across U.S. AAA is forecasting record-breaking travel numbers for this year's Thanksgiving holiday with 80 million Americans expected to hit the roads and skies. In Charlotte, some airport service workers are hitting the picket lines ahead of the travel rush in a work stoppage over what they say are unlivable wages. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kri Van Cleave has more on what to expect at America's airports this week and CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Kate Bilo has a look at the weather.