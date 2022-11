Somalia facing widespread famine during worst drought in 40 years A crisis is unfolding in the East African nation of Somalia, which is teetering on the edge of famine. According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, more than half of Somalia's children will face acute malnutrition through mid-2023. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with Lynsey Addario, a photojournalist on assignment for National Geographic, who captured images of the tragic food shortages in Somalia.