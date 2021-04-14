Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sneak peek: Trail of Tears

All new: A couple's mountain hike turns deadly. She had a haunting premonition - did she predict her own murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates, Saturday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
