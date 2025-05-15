Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Footprint

ALL NEW: A woman is murdered in her home and the pivotal clue at the crime is a bloody footprint her killer left behind. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, May 17 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
