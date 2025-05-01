Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: The Boy Across the Street

ALL NEW: A college student is killed by her boyfriend who lived right across the street. Her family's long battle to keep him in prison. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, May 3 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.