Sneak peek: Taken Away

A father dreams his daughter's been killed, then later she disappears. What does her boyfriend know and could the dad's nightmare have been real? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates Saturday, June 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
