Sneak peek: Melissa Turner's Closing Act

A cosplay actor finds herself in the spotlight when she's accused of murdering her boyfriend. Can she convince a jury it was self defense? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
