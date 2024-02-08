Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Justice for Amie Harwick

All-new: Amie Harwick's roommate speaks out about trying to save her and helping to convict her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports Saturday, Feb. 10 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.