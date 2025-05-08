Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Facing a Monster

ALL NEW: A teenager survives a vicious attack by an ex-boyfriend. Years later she faces him in court after he murders a young mother. "48 Hours" correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports Saturday, May 10 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
