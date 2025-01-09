Watch CBS News

Sneak peek: Deputy Spivey on Trial

All new: A TV bailiff accused of murdering his wife is determined to prove his innocence. Watch his first television interview. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports Saturday, Jan. 11 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.