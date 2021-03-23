Live

Smartphone app aims to lower child drowning rates

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths among children four and under. J-Swim Band, an app that sends an alert to parents when their child is submerged in water for too long, could reduce the threat. Michelle Miller reports.
