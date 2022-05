Small Business Genesis: A mother’s love inspires a business Initially, entrepreneur Jennifer Woodruff was looking for natural products to help heal the eczema her young son, Elijah, was coping with. That search led to Woodruff making body butters and other products for friends and family. Ultimately, she founded her small business, Naturally Made With Love. The Atlanta-based e-commerce shop now sells body oils, beard balms and soaps with more products in the works.