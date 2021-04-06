Live

Sleeping friend gets a mouthful of Twizzlers

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including a Twizzler prank on a passed out roadtripper and a hilarious foot race between appliance mascots. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
