Slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's family calls for justice in Washington Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's family spoke with officials in Washington this week, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Abu Akleh was killed in the West Bank in May. Abu Akleh's niece, Lina Abu Akleh, spoke about the trip and justice for her aunt on "Red and Blue."