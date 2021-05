Six genes play factor in premature births, study finds New research offers clues about preterm births, which are defined as birth before 37 weeks. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine identified for the first time six key genes linked to babies born before full term. Almost 10 percent of U.S. babies are born prematurely and it is the leading cause of death in children under five. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.