Single holdout juror preventing unanimous verdict in Lindsay Clancy trial, defense claims Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney said a single juror is all that prevents a unanimous verdict in her murder trial. He said the claim came in a note from the foreperson, who said the holdout juror is not following the judge's instructions on "reasonable doubt." The jury of nine women and three men is weighing the question of whether Clancy is criminally responsible for the killing of her three young children.