Singer Tori Kelly's first holiday album, family traditions Two-time Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her first-ever holiday album, "A Tori Kelly Christmas." Executive produced by Babyface, the album is a timeless collection of holiday classics that also features original songs written by Kelly. She discusses why creating a holiday album was always a dream of hers, shares her favorite family tradition and performs one of her original songs from the album.