Simone Biles dominates Olympics gymnastics qualifiers

Gymnast Simone Biles' return to the Olympics began in Paris with a qualifying session that put Team USA in the lead. The U.S. also obtained its first medals in swimming and fencing. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Dana Jacobson reports.
