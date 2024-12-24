Significance of Christmas and Hanukkah falling on the same day Wednesday marks a rare holiday occurrence — when Hanukkah begins at sundown on Christmas night. It's just the fifth time in the last 114 years that both holidays are taking place on the same day, and it won't happen again until 2035. Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism, and Candida Moss, a professor of theology at the University of Birmingham, join CBS News 24/7 to discuss the significance of "Chrismukkah."