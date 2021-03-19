Live

Watch CBSN Live

Sick baby needs rescue from sailboat at sea

The California Air National Guard stabilized a 1-year-old baby named Lyra when she became seriously ill aboard her family's sailboat more than a thousand miles off the coast of Mexico. Betty Yu of KPIX-TV reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.