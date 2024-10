Should you keep your expired COVID tests? The U.S. government announced last month it would ship out more free COVID-19 tests, a batch that appears to have a short shelf life. However, the Food and Drug Administration said it has extended the expiration dates for them. Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joins "CBS News Weekender" to discuss if the tests are still accurate and how to tell if they work.