Should Americans be concerned about voter fraud?

CBS News contributor Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, Jamelle Bouie of Slate Magazine, Jeffrey Goldberg of the Atlantic and Ed O'Keefe of the Washington Post discuss the final days of campaign 2016.
