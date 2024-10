Shohei Ohtani drawing millions of World Series viewers from Japan There will be a Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers after the Yankees avoided a sweep with an 11-4 win in Game 4 Tuesday night. That means millions of viewers from Japan will have another chance to see Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani on baseball's biggest stage. Haryuo Miyamoto of the Tokyo Broadcasting System joined CBS News to discuss Ohtani's global star power.