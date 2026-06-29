Ship traffic drops in Strait of Hormuz after weekend attacks According to maritime tracking website Kpler, 29 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and 12 on Sunday, a sharp drop from the 74 ships on Wednesday. On Thursday, Iranian drones hit a ship in the strait, setting off retaliatory strikes from the United States. Over the weekend, Iran attacked a second ship and launched missile and drone strikes at American bases in the region. Aaron MacLean, CBS News national security analyst and host of the "School of War podcast," has the latest.