"She's going to have to explain herself": Rep. Byron Donalds reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comments Republican members of Congress are condeming GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she compared pandemic-related health measures to the Holocaust. Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with his reaction. He also discusses police reform, Florida's new election laws, and the role former President Trump will play in the GOP going forward.