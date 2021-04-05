Live

Watch CBSN Live

Shark attacks: Beachgoers nervous, scientists stumped

A recent spike in shark attacks off the North Carolina coast has instilled fear in many beachgoers. At the same time, scientists aren't sure yet what's causing the increased activity. CBS News correspondent Vicente Arenas reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.