Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension ahead of Olympics sparks debate American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been excluded from the U.S. track and field team for the 4x100-meter relay race and will miss the Tokyo Olympics. It follows a month-long suspension handed down a few days ago over a positive marijuana test. Adam Kilgore, national sports reporter for The Washington Post, joined "CBSN AM' to discuss the controversy.