More severe weather predicted for the South, rain and snow in Northwest as travelers hit airports Another round of severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the southern U.S. and an atmospheric river is still dishing out heavy rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest as millions of travelers make their post-holiday getaways. CBS News Philadelphia meteorologist Grant Gilmore has a look at the weather and CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry has a report from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.