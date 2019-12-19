Trump Impeached
Impeachment Roll Call
Voters on Impeachment
Trump Rally
Democratic Debate
Horses Shot
Cruise Ship Death
Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced
Food Stamp Changes
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump impeachment sets stage for historic Senate trial
Widow responds after Trump suggests John Dingell may be in hell
Schumer on Trump impeachment: McConnell is "hiding the truth"
The House impeached Trump. What happens next?
Trump calls impeachment "political suicide march" as House votes
Radio show canceled after "nice school shooting" remark
Trump ally Mark Meadows says he's retiring from Congress
Teen girl tried to steal plane but crashed, officials say
Boy in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a "good dad"
Impeachment
Complete coverage of the impeachment proceedings
Schumer sends letter to set framework for impeachment trial
Trump says Democrats are "trivializing impeachment"
House Judiciary Committee approves impeachment and sends to House
Watch the public impeachment hearings
Read the articles of impeachment against Trump
House lawyers spar over arguments for and against impeachment
Legal experts debate impeachment at Judiciary hearing
Democrats release impeachment report, accusing Trump of abuse of power
House Republicans defend Trump over Ukraine in impeachment report
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Democratic candidates prepare for debate
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue