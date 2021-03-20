Live

Watch CBSN Live

9/11 Museum remembers lost loved ones

CBS News' Don Dahler reports on how the National September 11 Memorial Museum is capturing the emotions of ordinary people. Dahler shares the story of Tanya Villanueva, who lost her fiancee on September 11.
