Senator Tammy Duckworth on military reform to address sexual assault: "It's a good start" but not enough The House-passed $768 billion defense funding bill for 2022 is now in the hands of the Senate. It includes a series of changes, including reforming the military justice system to better help survivors of military sexual assault. Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois and Purple Heart recipient, joined CBSN to discuss this bill and other legislation Congress is working on.