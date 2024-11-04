Watch CBS News

Sen. Maggie Hassan shares her miscarriage story

Reproductive rights are a major factor in the 2024 presidential election for many voters. Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire joins CBS News to discuss her decision to open up about needing reproductive care after suffering a miscarriage.
