Former Senator Harry Reid dies at age 82

Former Senator Harry Reid, the son of a Nevada rock miner who rose to become of the most powerful Democrats in Senate history, has died at the age of 82. CBS News political contributor Joel Payne joins CBSN to discuss Reid and his legacy.
